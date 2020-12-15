44,713 Shares in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Acquired by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Medpace at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 10.6% during the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 166.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after acquiring an additional 22,034 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,394,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

MEDP stock opened at $140.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07 and a beta of 1.35. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.72 and a 12 month high of $144.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.31.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $230.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.56 million. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total transaction of $1,832,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,771,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,164,945.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.07, for a total transaction of $1,400,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,341,229.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MEDP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.25.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

