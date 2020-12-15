463 Shares in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Acquired by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,589,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,356,863,000 after acquiring an additional 31,381 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,806,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,725,673,000 after acquiring an additional 20,450 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,151,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $485,367,000 after acquiring an additional 61,766 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 18.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 793,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,798,000 after acquiring an additional 124,086 shares during the period. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth $273,651,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

ORLY opened at $447.55 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $448.77 and a 200 day moving average of $448.02. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $487.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. The stock has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.73. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 490.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 21.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $481.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.14.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.34, for a total transaction of $90,468.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total value of $9,011,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 107,404 shares in the company, valued at $48,391,946.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,099,210 over the last 90 days. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.