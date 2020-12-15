5,092 Shares in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Bought by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 39.1% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in CBRE Group during the second quarter worth about $249,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CBRE Group by 13.3% during the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in CBRE Group by 38.7% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 56,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 15,818 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the second quarter worth about $973,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE Group stock opened at $65.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $67.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.35. The firm has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

In related news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 2,589 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $157,980.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,450,855.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 659 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $40,851.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,997.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

