59,359 Shares in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Bought by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 59,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,186,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of Turning Point Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPTX. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 417.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $126.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -33.99 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.04. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $127.80.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.37. Equities analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TPTX. BidaskClub downgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $85.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JMP Securities started coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $133.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Turning Point Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.13.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

