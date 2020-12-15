6,768 Shares in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Acquired by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 15.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 7.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.4% during the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IRM shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

IRM opened at $29.27 on Tuesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.63, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.81.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.24). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 107.86%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across more than 1,480 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

