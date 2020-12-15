80,529 Shares in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Bought by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 80,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,104,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.24% of ShockWave Medical as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ShockWave Medical by 37.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,272,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,282,000 after buying an additional 624,040 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical during the second quarter valued at $26,404,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in ShockWave Medical by 34.3% during the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,914,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,678,000 after buying an additional 489,096 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in ShockWave Medical by 215.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,077,000 after buying an additional 478,343 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in ShockWave Medical by 6.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,067,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,042,000 after buying an additional 302,550 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SWAV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ShockWave Medical from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.29.

ShockWave Medical stock opened at $93.38 on Tuesday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $101.00. The company has a quick ratio of 13.58, a current ratio of 14.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.47 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.69.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.17. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 35.68% and a negative net margin of 126.34%. The firm had revenue of $19.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 132,145 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.98, for a total value of $12,551,132.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,853,283.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $188,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,559.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 513,469 shares of company stock worth $45,836,228. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

