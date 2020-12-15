8,790 Shares in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Acquired by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VICI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 216.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after buying an additional 149,067 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,579,000 after buying an additional 17,428 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 222,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 211,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after buying an additional 23,924 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 267.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 14,828 shares during the period.

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $121,992.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 101,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,602.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $25.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 99.57 and a quick ratio of 99.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $28.75.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.32. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 46.09%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 89.19%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VICI Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.78.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

