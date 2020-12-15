8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Shares Purchased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 4,594.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 in the second quarter worth $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in 8X8 by 13.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in 8X8 in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EGHT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum upgraded 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on 8X8 from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. B. Riley raised their price target on 8X8 from $15.25 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on 8X8 from $21.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.87.

NYSE EGHT opened at $30.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. 8×8, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $31.74.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 68.68% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The company had revenue of $129.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Bryan R. Martin sold 3,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $59,079.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 297,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,966.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 16,929 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total transaction of $507,023.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,283,806.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,631 shares of company stock worth $3,299,488 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

