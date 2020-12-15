Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AAN. Raymond James assumed coverage on Aaron’s in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aaron’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 26th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Aaron’s in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Aaron’s in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Aaron’s currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.09.

Shares of Aaron’s stock opened at $17.98 on Monday. Aaron’s has a twelve month low of $16.58 and a twelve month high of $22.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.62.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Aaron’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Aaron’s will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This is a boost from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Kamerschen sold 2,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total value of $156,210.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,324.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 22.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aaron’s by 27,526.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,921,000 after acquiring an additional 156,903 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in Aaron’s by 297.4% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 29,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 22,238 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Aaron’s during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Aaron’s by 435.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

About Aaron’s

Aaron's Holdings Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, Aaron's, Inc, operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries.

