Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Acquired by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 354.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,603 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $4,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 753.0% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

ADPT opened at $57.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.19 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.78. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $59.92.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADPT shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, insider Sharon Benzeno sold 6,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total transaction of $308,667.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,735.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Charles Sang sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $2,806,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,151,048 shares of company stock valued at $156,119,958. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

