Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on January 4th

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th.

Advance Auto Parts has a payout ratio of 11.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Advance Auto Parts to earn $9.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.3%.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $157.56 on Tuesday. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $71.33 and a fifty-two week high of $170.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

AAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Argus boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.30.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

