Adventus Mining (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) traded down 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70. 1,090 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 14,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Adventus Mining from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.69.

Adventus Mining Company Profile

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and lead deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba property located in Ecuador. The company was formerly known as Adventus Zinc Corporation and changed its name to Adventus Mining Corporation in June 2019.

