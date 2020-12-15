Alcanna Inc. (CLIQ.TO) (TSE:CLIQ) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Alcanna Inc. (CLIQ.TO) (TSE:CLIQ) were up 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$6.09 and last traded at C$6.04. Approximately 763,398 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 330% from the average daily volume of 177,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.02.

Separately, CIBC lifted their target price on Alcanna Inc. (CLIQ.TO) from C$6.75 to C$7.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$241.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.69 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.46.

About Alcanna Inc. (CLIQ.TO) (TSE:CLIQ)

Alcanna Inc engages in the retail of wines, spirits, coolers, liqueurs, beers, cannabis, and specialty products in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Liquor Operations and Cannabis Operations. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 255 stores in Alberta, British Columbia, Alaska, and Connecticut under the Liquor Depot, Ace Liquor, Wine and Beyond, and Brown Jug brand names; and 22 cannabis retail locations under the Nova Cannabis brand in Alberta and Ontario.

