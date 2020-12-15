Alerus Financial Co. (ALRS) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 17th

Alerus Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:ALRS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th.

Alerus Financial stock opened at $25.76 on Tuesday. Alerus Financial has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $26.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.30.

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

Alerus Financial (OTCMKTS:ALRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.59.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALRS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Alerus Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products and services, including demand deposits, checking, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.