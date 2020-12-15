Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Stake Cut by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,174 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALXN. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 766.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 165.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 135.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 91.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. 84.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $187,057.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALXN. Wedbush lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group began coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $156.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.67 and a 1 year high of $160.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.14.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

