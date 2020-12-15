Allianz Technology Trust Plc (ATT.L) (LON:ATT) Hits New 12-Month High at $2,925.00

Shares of Allianz Technology Trust Plc (ATT.L) (LON:ATT) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,925 ($38.22) and last traded at GBX 2,900 ($37.89), with a volume of 9826 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,880 ($37.63).

The company has a market cap of £1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,703.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,462.89.

About Allianz Technology Trust Plc (ATT.L) (LON:ATT)

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based closed-end fund. The Company is an investment company. The Company invests principally in the equity securities of quoted technology companies on an around the world basis with the aim of achieving long-term capital growth in excess of the Dow Jones World Technology Index.

