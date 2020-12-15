Alpha Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:AHAG) vs. Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Head-To-Head Survey

Alpha Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:AHAG) and Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Alpha Technologies Group and Chart Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Chart Industries 0 0 12 0 3.00

Chart Industries has a consensus price target of $93.54, suggesting a potential downside of 18.28%. Given Chart Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Chart Industries is more favorable than Alpha Technologies Group.

Volatility & Risk

Alpha Technologies Group has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chart Industries has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.1% of Chart Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.9% of Alpha Technologies Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Chart Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alpha Technologies Group and Chart Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Chart Industries $1.30 billion 3.18 $46.40 million $2.52 45.42

Chart Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Alpha Technologies Group.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha Technologies Group and Chart Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A Chart Industries 5.03% 7.34% 3.73%

Summary

Chart Industries beats Alpha Technologies Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alpha Technologies Group Company Profile

Alpha Technologies Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, fabricates, and sells thermal management and non-thermal fabricated products, and aluminum extrusions in the United States. It offers natural convection products, which include thermal extrusions, board level and BGA heatsinks, LED heat sinks, folded fins, bonded and stacked fins, and heat frames; forced convection products, such as skived and zipper fins, and fans; fluid phase change products, including heat pipes; and liquid cooling products, such as liquid cold plates, heat exchangers, and coolant distribution units. The company also provides accessories, such as wedgelocks, front panels, enclosures, precision clamps, thermal interface material, and data center cooling accessories; and universal joints, which include alves blue blocks, solid blocks, hex blocks, double universal joints, needle bearings, and universal joint accessories. In addition, it offers engineering, such as applications engineering and design services; manufacturing, which include extrusion, fabrication, machining services, and quick turn prototyping; supply chain services; and data center cooling services. It serves aerospace/defense, architecture, power conversion, information tech, renewable energy, telecommunications, led lighting, factory automation, consumer, medical, and transportation industries; and construction, sporting goods, and other leisure activity markets. Alpha Technologies Group, Inc. was formerly known as Synercom Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Alpha Technologies Group, Inc. in 1995. The company was founded in 1969 and is based in Los Angeles, California. It has manufacturing locations in Paramount and Temecula, California; and Fall River, Massachusetts. The company has facilities in Withee, Wisconsin; Taipei, Taiwan; Cary, North Carolina; and Dong Guan, China.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans. It provides brazed aluminum, Core-in-Kettle, air cooled, and shell and tube heat exchangers; cold boxes, high pressure reactors, and process systems; and axial cooling fans for power, heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refining end user applications. The company also offers bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; and cryogenic components, including vacuum insulated pipes, engineered bulk gas installations, specialty liquid nitrogen, end-use equipment, and cryogenic flow meters for gas producers and distributors. In addition, it provides cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, railcars, bulk storage tanks, fuel stations, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas into virtual pipeline applications; large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants; and vacuum insulated containment vessels for the storage of biological materials in medical and veterinary laboratories, biotech/pharmaceutical research facilities, blood and tissue banks, large-scale repositories, and artificial insemination. Further, the company designs and manufactures pressure equipment for cryogenic, energy, and petrochemical end markets. Additionally, it provides plant start-up, 24/7 support, monitoring and process optimization, repairing, maintenance, and upgrading services, as well as extended warranties and parts; and operates service locations that undertake installation, service, repair, maintenance, and refurbishment of cryogenic products. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Ball Ground, Georgia.

