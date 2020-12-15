Altair International (NASDAQ:ATAO) Trading Up 1.7%

Altair International Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAO)’s share price was up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 654,760 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 970% from the average daily volume of 61,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.21.

About Altair International (NASDAQ:ATAO)

Altair International Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on identifying and assessing new business opportunities. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

