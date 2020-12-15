Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This is a boost from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Altra Industrial Motion has increased its dividend by 13.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Altra Industrial Motion has a dividend payout ratio of 8.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Altra Industrial Motion to earn $3.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.3%.

Shares of AIMC opened at $52.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.78 and a 200-day moving average of $40.03. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $59.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $437.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.86 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. Altra Industrial Motion’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $1,141,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,213.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,238. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,632 shares of company stock valued at $4,170,020. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

