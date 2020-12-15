Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 63.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,367 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 0.9% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 159 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 486 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,156.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,153.19 and a 200 day moving average of $3,064.20. The company has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 92.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,587.67.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $904,086.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,613 shares of company stock worth $45,262,469 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

