Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Old Well Partners LLC

Old Well Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 34.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 825 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.4% of Old Well Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Old Well Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 240,210 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $756,356,000 after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Scge Management L.P. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 115,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $364,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,252,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 167.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 12,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,785,000 after buying an additional 7,520 shares during the period. 52.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $252,896,662.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $4,248,898.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,139,865.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,613 shares of company stock worth $45,262,469 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,903.00 price target (up from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,587.67.

AMZN stock opened at $3,156.97 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,153.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,064.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.