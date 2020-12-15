Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Boosted by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,210 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 4.1% of Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $756,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $302,000. Scge Management L.P. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.9% during the third quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 115,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $364,623,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $58,252,000. Shellback Capital LP boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 167.9% during the third quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 12,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,785,000 after buying an additional 7,520 shares during the period. Finally, Stamos Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $1,574,000. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $252,896,662.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,613 shares of company stock worth $45,262,469. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $3,156.97 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 92.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3,153.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,064.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,900.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,587.67.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

