Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Lifted by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,799 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.1% of IHT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $21,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 8 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,303.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,613 shares of company stock worth $45,262,469 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,156.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 92.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,153.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,064.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.56 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,587.67.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.