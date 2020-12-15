AMCI Acquisition (OTCMKTS:AMCIU) Shares Up 1.5%

Shares of AMCI Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMCIU) traded up 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.00 and last traded at $15.75. 373 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 22,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.52.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.25.

AMCI Acquisition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMCIU)

AMCI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses operating in the natural resource infrastructure, value chain, and logistics-related sectors.

