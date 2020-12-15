American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) Shares Up 1.3%

American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)’s share price traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.36 and last traded at $59.94. 3,970 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 14,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.18.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.34 and its 200-day moving average is $53.55.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,713,000 after purchasing an additional 66,576 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 186,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,135,000 after acquiring an additional 26,680 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000.

