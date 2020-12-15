Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $7,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMP. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,171,000 after buying an additional 40,692 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 33,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $585,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 337,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,704,000 after buying an additional 32,005 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AMP opened at $190.99 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.01 and a 12 month high of $198.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $181.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.75.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. CSFB cut their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.08.

In other news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total value of $98,716.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,192.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 21,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $3,948,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,619 shares of company stock valued at $7,392,680. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

