Amiad Water Systems Ltd. (AFS.L) (LON:AFS) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $244.31

Shares of Amiad Water Systems Ltd. (AFS.L) (LON:AFS) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $244.31 and traded as low as $242.00. Amiad Water Systems Ltd. (AFS.L) shares last traded at $242.00, with a volume of 250 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 244.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 238.36. The company has a market cap of £73.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.50.

About Amiad Water Systems Ltd. (AFS.L) (LON:AFS)

Amiad Water Systems Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies water filters and filtration systems for the industrial, municipal, ballast water, oil and gas, and irrigation markets worldwide. It offers automatic, semi-automatic, and manual filters, as well as fertigation injectors for farmers and large agricultural co-ops; automatic filters for industrial sector; and develops, manufactures, and distributes water treatment and filtration solutions for potable water and wastewater in various applications, such as pre-filtration for UV and tertiary treatment, and polishing, as well as for MF, UF, NF, and RO membranes.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Amiad Water Systems Ltd. (AFS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amiad Water Systems Ltd. (AFS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.