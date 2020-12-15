Analyzing BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH) & Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN)

BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH) and Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.4% of Illumina shares are held by institutional investors. 39.5% of BioForce Nanosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Illumina shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

BioForce Nanosciences has a beta of -1.22, meaning that its stock price is 222% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Illumina has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BioForce Nanosciences and Illumina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioForce Nanosciences N/A -442,575.50% -328,192.44% Illumina 19.70% 15.93% 10.09%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for BioForce Nanosciences and Illumina, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioForce Nanosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Illumina 3 9 5 0 2.12

Illumina has a consensus price target of $324.18, indicating a potential downside of 6.61%. Given Illumina’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Illumina is more favorable than BioForce Nanosciences.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BioForce Nanosciences and Illumina’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioForce Nanosciences $20,000.00 503.90 -$50,000.00 N/A N/A Illumina $3.54 billion 14.30 $1.00 billion $6.57 52.83

Illumina has higher revenue and earnings than BioForce Nanosciences.

Summary

Illumina beats BioForce Nanosciences on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

BioForce Nanosciences Company Profile

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. focuses on providing natural vitamins, minerals, other nutritional supplements, powders, and beverages for individuals in various age ranges. The company offers private labels products with distributors and manufacturing providers. It sells its nutrition supplements to retailers, sporting goods retailers, supermarkets, and mass merchandisers under the BioForce Eclipse brand, as well as and through online. BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc. provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments. The company provides instruments and consumables used in genetic analysis; and genotyping and sequencing services, instrument service contracts, and development and licensing agreements. Its customers include genomic research centers, academic institutions, government laboratories, and hospitals, as well as pharmaceutical, biotechnology, commercial molecular diagnostic laboratories, and consumer genomics companies. The company markets and distributes its products directly to customers in North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region, as well as sells through life-science distributors in certain markets within Europe, the Asia-Pacific region, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. Illumina, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

