Analyzing Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) & Aradigm (OTCMKTS:ARDMQ)

Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) and Aradigm (OTCMKTS:ARDMQ) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.6% of Second Sight Medical Products shares are held by institutional investors. 67.5% of Second Sight Medical Products shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Aradigm shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Second Sight Medical Products and Aradigm, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Second Sight Medical Products 0 0 1 0 3.00 Aradigm 0 0 0 0 N/A

Second Sight Medical Products presently has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 74.83%. Given Second Sight Medical Products’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Second Sight Medical Products is more favorable than Aradigm.

Profitability

This table compares Second Sight Medical Products and Aradigm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Second Sight Medical Products N/A -977.63% -291.02% Aradigm N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Second Sight Medical Products has a beta of 2.1, suggesting that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aradigm has a beta of 3.01, suggesting that its stock price is 201% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Second Sight Medical Products and Aradigm’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Second Sight Medical Products $3.38 million 9.78 -$33.59 million ($1.91) -0.75 Aradigm $14.47 million 0.05 -$10.70 million N/A N/A

Aradigm has higher revenue and earnings than Second Sight Medical Products.

Second Sight Medical Products Company Profile

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury. It also offers Argus II Retinal Prosthesis System for treating retinitis pigmentosa. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Sylmar, California.

Aradigm Company Profile

Aradigm Corp. is a leading developer of advanced pulmonary drug delivery systems for the treatment of systemic conditions as well as lung diseases. Their hand-held AERx platform is being designed for the rapid and reproducible delivery of a wide range of pharmaceutical drugs and biotech compounds via the lung.

