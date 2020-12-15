Analyzing So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) and Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK)

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) and So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Shutterstock and So-Young International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shutterstock 5.05% 10.85% 5.74% So-Young International 5.84% 2.59% 2.13%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Shutterstock and So-Young International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shutterstock $650.52 million 3.71 $20.11 million $0.74 90.15 So-Young International $165.42 million 7.40 $25.38 million N/A N/A

So-Young International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Shutterstock.

Volatility and Risk

Shutterstock has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, So-Young International has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Shutterstock and So-Young International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shutterstock 0 1 5 0 2.83 So-Young International 0 1 4 0 2.80

Shutterstock presently has a consensus price target of $65.83, suggesting a potential downside of 1.31%. So-Young International has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.76%. Given So-Young International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe So-Young International is more favorable than Shutterstock.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.2% of Shutterstock shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.0% of So-Young International shares are held by institutional investors. 46.8% of Shutterstock shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Shutterstock beats So-Young International on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc., a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery. The company provides its services under the Shutterstock, Bigstock, Offset, Shutterstock Select, Shutterstock Custom, Shutterstock Editorial, and Shutterstock Music and PremiumBeat names, as well as Superior search, Application programming interface, and Editor and Editor Pro tools to enhance workflow and project management needs, and search capabilities. It serves marketing professionals and organizations, media and broadcast companies, and small and medium-sized businesses through online platform. Shutterstock, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About So-Young International

So-Young International Inc. operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company facilitates research on medical aesthetic treatment trends; ratings and reviews on treatment experiences; and blogs under the name Beauty Diaries. It also provides reservation services in the areas of dermatology, dentistry and orthodontics, ophthalmology, physical examinations, gynecology, human papilloma virus vaccines, and postnatal care; Software as a Service; and guiding and consulting services through training programs for medical service providers. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 6,100 medical aesthetic service providers and 2,600 other consumption healthcare service providers on its platform. So-Young International Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

