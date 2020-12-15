ANGLE plc (AGL.L) (LON:AGL) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $43.29

ANGLE plc (AGL.L) (LON:AGL) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.29 and traded as low as $39.50. ANGLE plc (AGL.L) shares last traded at $40.00, with a volume of 908,208 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 8.44, a quick ratio of 8.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25. The firm has a market cap of £85.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 43.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 52.71.

In related news, insider Ian F. Griffiths bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of £13,500 ($17,637.84).

About ANGLE plc (AGL.L) (LON:AGL)

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products. It develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in cancer patient blood; and Ziplex multiplex analysis system that is used with the ovarian cancer clinical application.

