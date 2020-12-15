Antelope Enterprise (NASDAQ:AEHL) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Shares of Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) were down 2.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.17 and last traded at $2.24. Approximately 111,488 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 290,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.20.

About Antelope Enterprise (NASDAQ:AEHL)

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells ceramic tiles for exterior siding and interior flooring, and design in residential and commercial buildings in the People's Republic of China. It provides porcelain tiles, glazed tiles, glazed porcelain tiles, rustic tiles, and polished glazed tiles.

