APi Group (NYSE:APG) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Barclays

APi Group (NYSE:APG) had its target price raised by Barclays from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of APi Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of APi Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of APi Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

Get APi Group alerts:

Shares of APG opened at $17.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74. APi Group has a 12-month low of $8.84 and a 12-month high of $17.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.13.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.21 million. APi Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that APi Group will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in APi Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,511,000. ADW Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of APi Group by 26.6% during the third quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 3,331,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,406,000 after acquiring an additional 700,100 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of APi Group by 196.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 948,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,497,000 after acquiring an additional 628,969 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of APi Group during the third quarter worth approximately $6,261,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of APi Group during the third quarter worth approximately $6,048,000. Institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides commercial life safety solutions and industrial specialty services. The company offers specialty contracting services and solutions to the energy industry focused on transmission and distribution in the United States and Canada; and industrial services, including the retrofit and upgrading of existing pipeline facilities.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.