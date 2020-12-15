AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 12,209 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,718 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,209 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Paycom Software worth $14,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,469,000. NWK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 7,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $441.00 to $457.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.60.

PAYC opened at $425.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $398.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.56. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.42 and a 12 month high of $442.85.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $196.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.38 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 22.23%. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Paycom Software news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $14,008,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.04, for a total value of $369,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 376,000 shares of company stock worth $128,972,860 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

