AQR Capital Management LLC Has $12.11 Million Stock Position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 81.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,107 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,842 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.31% of Integra LifeSciences worth $12,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc. lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 14,608 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,285 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,641 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

IART has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.77.

In other news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $9,394,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,091,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,983,898.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ IART opened at $57.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.45. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $34.21 and a 52-week high of $63.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.84, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.09.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $370.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.91 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.26%. On average, analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

