AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 523,218 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.63% of Avis Budget Group worth $11,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAR. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 18,048,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $475,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,688 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 25.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,373,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,753,000 after buying an additional 1,304,257 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 35.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,632,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,970,000 after buying an additional 423,078 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the third quarter worth about $8,487,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 211.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,545,000 after buying an additional 297,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc acquired 60,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.20 per share, with a total value of $2,369,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 298,265 shares of company stock worth $10,930,863. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CAR. Barclays boosted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

CAR opened at $37.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.04. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $52.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 199.17% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 575 dealer-operated and 420 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

