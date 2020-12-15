AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 214.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,540 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of CoreLogic worth $14,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of CoreLogic by 70.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 211,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,291,000 after purchasing an additional 87,201 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CoreLogic by 25.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,658,000 after buying an additional 10,817 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in CoreLogic by 14.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,851,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CoreLogic by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 908,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,053,000 after buying an additional 20,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in CoreLogic by 1.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,595,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreLogic alerts:

CLGX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist lowered CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreLogic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine lowered CoreLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on CoreLogic from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.82.

Shares of NYSE CLGX opened at $78.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. CoreLogic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.69 and a 1-year high of $79.39. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.14. CoreLogic had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $436.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. CoreLogic’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. CoreLogic’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for CoreLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.