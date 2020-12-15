Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Cleveland Research raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Argus raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.64.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $48.69 on Monday. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $52.05. The company has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 112,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $5,715,599.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,837 shares in the company, valued at $26,025,844.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 21,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,096,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 186,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,313,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 375,376 shares of company stock valued at $18,845,347. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% during the third quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.5% in the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.7% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.3% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 22,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

