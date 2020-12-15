Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $108.40

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.40 and traded as high as $116.54. Arkema shares last traded at $116.54, with a volume of 1,060 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on ARKAY shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Arkema from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. ValuEngine raised Arkema from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Get Arkema alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Arkema Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, poly-ether-ketone-ketone polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

Further Reading: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Arkema Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkema and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.