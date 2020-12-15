Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Arvinas from $62.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Arvinas from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Arvinas from $78.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.40.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Shares of ARVN stock opened at $58.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -22.80 and a beta of 1.49. Arvinas has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $75.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 403.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arvinas will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 0.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 130.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 41.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 21.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 92,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.