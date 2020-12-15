Ascot Resources Ltd. (AOT.TO) (TSE:AOT) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

Ascot Resources Ltd. (AOT.TO) (TSE:AOT) – Investment analysts at Raymond James increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ascot Resources Ltd. (AOT.TO) in a note issued to investors on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.01). Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ascot Resources Ltd. (AOT.TO)’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

AOT stock opened at C$1.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. Ascot Resources Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.37 and a twelve month high of C$1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.10. The stock has a market cap of C$319.97 million and a P/E ratio of -37.42.

Ascot Resources Ltd., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. Its flagship property is the Premier-Dilworth project located near the town of Stewart, British Columbia. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and other base metal deposits.

