AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) Given “Positive” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their positive rating on shares of AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

AZN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AstraZeneca from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. HSBC raised shares of AstraZeneca from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of AstraZeneca from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Sunday. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.80.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $50.03 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.63. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $64.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.28, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.50.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.72%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZN. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in AstraZeneca by 8.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 4.7% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 27,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in AstraZeneca by 64.2% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 4.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in AstraZeneca by 32.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

