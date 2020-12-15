Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.30 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.19. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ANZBY. Zacks Investment Research cut Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANZBY opened at $17.38 on Monday. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a 12 month low of $7.98 and a 12 month high of $18.15. The company has a market cap of $49.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.70.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Company Profile

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia, New Zealand, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United States. The company's Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

