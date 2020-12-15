Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Given “Buy” Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of Avient (NYSE:AVNT) in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

AVNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Avient from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Avient from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Avient from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Avient in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.60.

Get Avient alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AVNT opened at $38.57 on Monday. Avient has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $39.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Avient had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $924.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.93 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avient will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Avient’s payout ratio is 47.93%.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.