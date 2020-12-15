Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Avient (NYSE:AVNT) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $42.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $37.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Avient from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Avient from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating on shares of Avient in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.60.

Shares of AVNT opened at $38.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.66. Avient has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $39.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.43.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $924.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.93 million. Avient had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.00%. On average, analysts anticipate that Avient will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Avient’s payout ratio is 47.93%.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

