Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Morgan Stanley

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AXTA. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.25.

AXTA stock opened at $28.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.78, a PEG ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.50. Axalta Coating Systems has a fifty-two week low of $12.92 and a fifty-two week high of $31.26.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.44 million. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.49%. Research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Mclaughlin sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $992,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,490 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,096.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven R. Markevich sold 44,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

