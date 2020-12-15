B. Riley Increases Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Price Target to $59.00

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $51.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Onto Innovation presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.00.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

ONTO stock opened at $46.50 on Monday. Onto Innovation has a one year low of $20.32 and a one year high of $48.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -258.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.86 and a 200-day moving average of $35.13.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Onto Innovation had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $126.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 101.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $3,712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 501,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,617,498.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,587 shares of company stock valued at $4,296,134 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.