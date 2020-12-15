Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BME:BBVA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BME:BBVA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €3.32 ($3.90).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.90 ($4.59) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €2.10 ($2.47) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.50 ($2.94) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays set a €4.00 ($4.71) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €2.75 ($3.24) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1-year low of €6.51 ($7.66) and a 1-year high of €7.93 ($9.33).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company provides current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; deals in securities; manages pension funds; and foreclosed real estate assets.

