Berenberg Bank Increases Centrica plc (CNA.L) (LON:CNA) Price Target to GBX 50

Centrica plc (CNA.L) (LON:CNA) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 50 ($0.65) in a research note released on Friday, AR Network reports. They currently have a hold rating on the integrated energy company’s stock.

Shares of LON:CNA opened at GBX 41.45 ($0.54) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.42 billion and a PE ratio of -3.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.64. Centrica plc has a twelve month low of GBX 29.10 ($0.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 94.09 ($1.23). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 42.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 42.69.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Norway, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

