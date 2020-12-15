BidaskClub Lowers Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to Hold

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

ZION has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. DA Davidson downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $40.71 on Tuesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $52.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.07.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $215,760.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,450.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 10,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $358,880.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,794.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,501 shares of company stock valued at $659,444. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,546,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,598,000 after purchasing an additional 74,651 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,655,000 after acquiring an additional 266,884 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,604,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,415,000 after acquiring an additional 643,210 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,403,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,217,000 after acquiring an additional 114,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 851,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,877,000 after acquiring an additional 7,763 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Featured Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.